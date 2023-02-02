MARYVILLE, Mo. — Thanks to a fire history buff in Michigan, a Maryville councilman and a fire chief, an ornate and singular antique piece of Maryville history has been returned to its home.

A presentation speaking trumpet, originally presented in 1909 to Maryville Fire Chief William Critchfield upon his retirement, now adorns the office of current Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh.

IMG_6161.jpg

William Lun, American firefighting memorabilia collector, is shown with Maryville City Council member Benjamin Lipiec last week in Michigan where they exchanged funds for a piece of Maryville history, an antique fire presentation trumpet.
IMG_8471.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh is shown with a 1909 speaking trumpet originally presented to then Fire Chief William Critchfield. The trumpet was purchased by the department and is now back home. 
0.jpg

Bugles are regularly used as various iconography in fire departments around the world.
Maryville FD 1890.jpg

This photograph from 1890 are Maryville Fire Department members. Shown from left are: J.B. Johnson, J. Henry Struck, Charles Lippman, Fire Chief W.D. Cross, Doc W. Cast, William Critchfield, Amos Richolson and Charles B. Ford.
20230127_134645.jpg
Buy Now

The trumpet itself has floral engravings and the following words: “For our Chief William H. Critchfield, Forsitam Et Haec Meminesse Juvavit, from the Maryville Fire Department, Maryville, Missouri June 10th 1909.”
0
0
0
0
0

Tags