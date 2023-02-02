MARYVILLE, Mo. — Thanks to a fire history buff in Michigan, a Maryville councilman and a fire chief, an ornate and singular antique piece of Maryville history has been returned to its home.
A presentation speaking trumpet, originally presented in 1909 to Maryville Fire Chief William Critchfield upon his retirement, now adorns the office of current Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh.
In the 114 years since its original presentation, there’s no telling what all the trumpet has seen, nor how many have gazed upon its shiny, silver exterior and ornate engravings. One thing that can be tracked is how it made its way home.
Looking to reduce his large collection of antiques, William Lun, an avid American firefighting memorabilia collector from Michigan, contacted the city of Maryville about the trumpet last October.
“I read the engraving and thought that if possible, it should be returned to the original department,” he told The Forum in an email.
City staff contacted Rickabaugh who was thoroughly engaged and interested.
“Of course I got very, very interested,” he said. “These are rare to start with. (It’s) very rare to see one, if you do, of course it’s in a museum.”
The hefty $2,500 price tag gave Rickabaugh a moment of pause, but after researching the artifact he found it to be a correct value. He and the fire department were able to raise the funds to purchase the trumpet, which was “kind of a challenge,” Rickabaugh said.
In December, the two discussed how best to make the exchange. The 739 miles between Maryville and Grand Blanc, Michigan, was daunting, and Lun didn’t want to ship it for fear of damaging or losing it.
That’s where community came to the rescue. Rickabaugh knew that Nucor trucks often travel to the Chicago area, and that Maryville City Council member Benjamin Lipiec works for the company. A couple of phone calls later, Lipiec told Rickabaugh that he’d be heading that way in January.
Lipiec traveled 200-plus miles out of his way to meet with Lun, exchange the check for the historic artifact and bring it back home.
“I think it was really neat that Ben was able to work with his employer and get that pulled off,” Rickabaugh said.
Since the city of Maryville owns the piece, Rickabaugh said there are some possibilities in the works to display it.
“The plan right now is probably to display it in our training room for a while, then, you know if the historical society would want to have it for a while on display, that would probably be perfectly OK,” he said. “It’s not mine, as much as I would love it to be.”
Lipiec delivered the trumpet on Friday morning and Rickabaugh said a lot of the crew was glad to hear it was coming home.
Lt. Jace Pine said Friday that the piece is really neat and that his chief has been very excited to finally see it in person.
The trumpet
According to Rickabaugh, the trumpet is an ornate presentation version of the ones used for communication at fire scenes back in that time period — think megaphone. He noted that today it is referred to as a bugle and can be seen in many fire department logos, graphics and badges. For example, the bugle can be found used as an insignia on fire department uniforms such as collar brass. A single bugle indicates the rank of lieutenant, two bugles the rank of captain, all the way up to five crossed bugles indicating the rank of department chief.
Lun said he purchased the trumpet in the 1980s, when his brother quit his local fire department to become an emergency room trauma nurse.
“My brother cannot recall how he acquired it, most probably at a Fire Swap Meet in the 1980s. I have had it since then,” he said.
Lun explained that there is a plethora of fire memorabilia collectors around the country and globe.
As part of the Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus, he has traveled the country for various “musters” — large-scale events featuring various fire memorabilia for sale — to see the history, collect it and, when needed, repair or preserve it.
“Never in my wildest imaginations at the time could I have projected owning and restoring numerous fire engines, buying and restoring a turn of the century fire house in Battle Creek, Michigan, and most importantly having so many long-lasting friendships in the antique fire apparatus hobby,” Lun said.
He told The Forum that over the past 45 years he has returned several restored apparatus back to their original fire departments. During the restoration stage, he researches the provenance of the apparatus and in many cases has located the original fire department, just like with the trumpet.
“It is a piece of our history,” Rickabaugh said. “It’s a very rare piece of our history that we just don’t have a lot of around anymore. This is something that can last for many, many, many, many more generations. I think it’s a piece of pride for the department, for the city to have this back home where it belongs. Again really, I think for me it’s just so rare that something like this still exists.”
He said there were two types of trumpets that were made — most trumpets were made of brass to be used as working trumpets. The silver-plated ornate ones were used for special occasions like parades or in presentations like this one to Chief Critchfield in 1909.
Another neat aspect of the trumpet’s history is that in 1890, a photograph was taken of the Maryville Fire Department and Rickabaugh has it in a frame. Critchfield, who was not chief at the time, can be seen in the photograph, third from right. The chief in the photo is holding just such a trumpet, though it would be years before Critchfield received his.
The trumpet itself has floral engravings and the following words: “For our Chief William H. Critchfield, Forsitam Et Haec Meminesse Juvavit, from the Maryville Fire Department, Maryville, Missouri June 10th 1909.”
The phrase in Latin, Rickabaugh translated to mean “Perhaps one day it will be a joy to remember these things.”
Rickabaugh said he doesn’t know much about Critchfield and that one of his goals when he retires is to make time to delve deeper into the history of the department.
“There’s some archives at the historical society and there’s some archives in the basement at City Hall that go way back,” he said. He said the city couldn’t find any information on where Critchfield may have been buried.