MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Pickering woman was injured in a collision with a tractor-trailer just north of Maryville on Friday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Salih A. Mohammed, 34, of Portland, Oregon, was headed south in a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia semitrailer on U.S. Highway 71 around 6 p.m. on June 24 when he failed to see a southbound 2012 Ford in front of him driven by Shai L. Dailey, 20, of Pickering, slow down to make a left turn.
Mohammed reportedly tried to avoid Dailey’s vehicle by moving into the northbound lane, but struck Dailey’s vehicle in the rear driver’s side door when she was turning onto State Route CC.
The semitrailer went off the left side of the roadway, struck a light pole, came back onto the road and went off the right side of the highway, coming to rest in a ditch, according to the report.
Dailey was transported by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville with minor injuries.
She was listed as wearing a seat belt.
Dailey’s vehicle was totaled, and Mohammed’s was listed with moderate damage.