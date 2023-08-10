8-10-23 Hester St fire
The Maryville Fire Department works to put out a house fire on Thursday, Aug. 3, on the corner of Fourth and Hester streets.

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A resident’s pet died as a result of a fire on Hester Street last week.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon on the corner of Fourth and Hester streets.

