MARYVILLE, Mo. — A resident’s pet died as a result of a fire on Hester Street last week.
The fire broke out Thursday afternoon on the corner of Fourth and Hester streets.
The primarily concrete structure has three apartments and no one was home at the time of the fire.
Apartment 3, where Interim Chief Jace Pine said the fire began due to electrical components in the area of origin, experienced heavy smoke and fire damage, which likely led to the death of the resident’s cat.
Pine said because of the structure’s construction, structural damage was minimal if not nonexistent. The other two apartments in the building were only impacted by light smoke conditions and they were ventilated while fire units were on scene.
“I encourage everyone to take some extra time to look over their home’s electrical components periodically, checking for overloaded outlets or power strips, damaged extension cords or power cables, batteries that have ‘swollen’ while charging, space heaters operating close to combustible materials, or loose outlet boxes/covers,” Pine said. “All these things and many others cause house fires daily across the country. If something looks damaged or just not right, replace the item or contact a qualified electrician to fix the issue.”
