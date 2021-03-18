MARYVILLE, Mo. — Among the cities in Nodaway County, Maryville has one of the lowest percentages of population that have tested positive for COVID-19, according to figures released by the state.
Data obtained by The Forum from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ Bureau of Reportable Disease Informatics shows that 1,656 Maryville residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 14. Based on 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, that constitutes about 14.2 percent of the city’s residents.
Most other cities in the outlying county, however, had much higher percentages of their populations test positive.
Because the data released to The Forum was broken up by positive tests per month by city, counts between 1 and 4 for any given month in one city were suppressed to avoid the possible identification of individuals. That means the total counts from the data set result in ranges of totals to reflect whether only one individual tested positive on any given suppressed month, or up to 4.
Despite that, among the 13 cities in the county that had the highest number of minimum total cases, Maryville’s rate of positives as a percent of its population ranked a maximum of ninth if all suppressed data were assumed to be 1.
Maryville is the only city in the county that has enacted a mask requirement in public spaces.
Barnard, which has seen 68-71 positive cases, has the highest minimum percentage of positive cases compared to population at 30 percent.
Data access
During the months of peak COVID-19 cases over the past year, Maryville city officials and members of the public at large asked the Nodaway County Health Department to provide more specific data on where cases of COVID-19 were originating in the hope of better tracking its spread and perhaps determining if specific types of activities or locations were serving as hot spots for the spread of the virus.
The department issues regular reports that only show case totals for the entire county and do not include more specific residency data. Health department Administrator Tom Patterson has said that the health department does not have city-specific data readily available, and the effort to assemble it would require too much manpower.
One such occasion was a Jan. 25 Maryville City Council meeting during which council members and a member of the public asked him if his department could report how many positive cases had originated from Maryville residents.
“Because we’re a county (entity), we track county numbers, so like, we don’t track Skidmore’s cases, Elmo’s cases, you know,” Patterson said at the meeting. “If we were asked that, with some time, we could probably figure that out, because we do know where people are, we have the demographic data. But we just track it in blocks … as a county.”
But at a meeting of the Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees three weeks later on Feb. 18, Patterson said he had in fact looked at the data after the January City Council meeting, and indicated that Maryville had the “bulk” of the positive cases.
“Because we’re a county entity, we have county data, we track county cases,” Patterson said at the Feb. 18 health board meeting. “I do have the data, I can look it up — I did actually look it up after the (Jan. 25 City Council) meeting.”
In an email to The Forum on Feb. 22, Patterson indicated that he did have access to data that showed the number of COVID-19 cases involving Maryville residents specifically, but declined to release that information.
“It’s not going to help anyone and it’s not going to give anyone any leverage they might be hoping for,” Patterson said in the email. “It’s just going to fuel negative sentiments and keep people frustrated at one another.”
In a response to a subsequent public records request from The Forum, Patterson then said he needed permission from the state to release the public data, and ultimately directed The Forum to DHSS.
However, the data received from DHSS is compiled directly from local health department reports. The case numbers reported to The Forum, fulfilled within 36 hours of receipt of the request, were taken from a state database called EpiTrax that local public health agencies across the state use to track and report COVID-19 case numbers.
According to the DHSS website, local health departments enter COVID-19 case data directly into EpiTrax, including residency information.