MARYVILLE, Mo. — David and Diana Pedersen are the winners of the city of Maryville’s Beautification Award for June, the city announced last month.
The Pedersens are owners of the property located at 115 E. Edwards St.
City officials said that David and Diana have not only maintained a beautiful front yard, but made their backyard just as welcoming.
Every month from April to October, the city awards a property owner for the continued beautification or improvements made to their home or business. The nominations are voted on by the City’s Code Enforcement Officers based on a certain set of criteria.
Nominations may be made by contacting City Hall at 660-562-8001 or by filling out the online nomination form on the city's website.