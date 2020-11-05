MARYVILLE, Mo. — To the thousands of Nodaway County residents who cast their votes on Tuesday and the thousands who did so beforehand, Election Day was just that — a day.
But the extended election season that saw record numbers of early ballots cast required a concerted, extended effort from poll workers and the Nodaway County Clerk’s office to run smoothly. And by all indications, run smoothly it did, despite a high turnout (76 percent), more than 2,000 early ballots cast and of course, a global pandemic.
In the run-up to Election Day, Clerk Melinda Patton’s office is always a hotbed of activity, no matter the election year. But this year, because of early voting, the office was put under even more pressure than usual to not only plan an election for Election Day, but to conduct one in the weeks leading up to it as well.
Complicating matters further, as always, was COVID-19. With significant numbers of Nodaway County voters quarantined due to the coronavirus, Patton’s office offered a number of different options including curbside voting and even bringing ballots to people’s homes with the assistance of the health department and a bipartisan assistance team. In an email to The Forum Wednesday, she said that she added two part-time workers to assist with the early voting efforts.
“They were lifesavers for sure,” Patton said. “For the past six weeks, we have been absentee voting in our office and without that extra help, we would not have been able to keep our heads above (water), do many of our normal duties and ensure so many people got to vote in our office, curbside or ‘home’ visits to quarantined households.”
The clerk’s office itself implemented mitigation measures including capacity limits to help keep voters feeling safe when casting early ballots.
“Our office put in some long hours to make sure we were ready each morning for the traffic,” Patton said. “We have tried to keep everything wiped down with the Clorox wipes and keep up a clean and sanitized absentee voting station for our walk-in traffic.”
Election Day itself brought new, unprecedented challenges as well, necessitated once again by the virus, but Patton’s team successfully pulled off the election and had accurate results announced just three hours after the polls closed.
“Our election judges are amazing,” Patton said. “As were several of the workers and volunteers we had help out on election night running to precincts, unloading supplies as the judges returned, etc. I have to give so much credit to election judges. We have some veterans that kept precincts on track, but we had a LOT of new judges that stepped into positions and picked it right up.”
And after Tuesday, the work continued. Patton said a team came in Wednesday to complete a mandatory manual recount of one precinct, and will assist in tallying write-ins and provisional ballots.
“We aren’t done, but we are working our way to end,” she said.