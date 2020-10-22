MARYVILLE, Mo. — County Clerk Melinda Patton said last week that about 6 percent of registered voters in Nodaway County have already voted.
As of the Oct. 15 county officeholders’ meeting held at the Nodaway County Administration Center, Patton said that 1,087 early voting ballots have been requested so far, which includes mail-in, mailed absentee and walk-in absentee ballots. Of those, 810 ballots have been returned to her office, with 379 voting in person.
Patton said she expects a high turnout at the polls.
She also said that her office has received some calls from residents concerned about the safety of their polling places on Nov. 3. Patton said she has been in contact with Maryville Public Safety and the sheriff’s office about dealing with possible physical dangers at polling places on Election Day.
Other Nodaway County notes
- The county is replenishing its supply of face masks, which it had largely depleted through requests from area school districts.
- To help with social distancing, Treasurer-Collector Marilyn Jenkins said her office will set up a dropbox for property tax payments to reduce crowding and lines.