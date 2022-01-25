MARYVILLE, Mo. — South Main Street will be closed to through traffic for 48 hours beginning Feb. 8, the city of Maryville announced.
All businesses will remain accessible to Main Street during the closure; however, the city advised that drivers should plan ahead accordingly.
The temporary closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Tues., Feb. 8, to safely install a large diameter storm drainage system. The 48-inch reinforced concrete storm sewer pipe will require a trench 15 feet deep, necessitating the full closure of north-south traffic for that period between Scooters Coffee on the west side and Nodaway Valley Bank on the east side, just north of the bank’s entrance drive.
City Manager Greg McDanel said that the contractor had originally planned for a closure over a weekend, but shifted the project to a Tuesday and Wednesday since those are generally the lowest volume days for traffic at businesses along the corridor.
“So the good news is, looking at the construction and the progress so far, we are highly optimistic that this will be the only closure of Main Street for the duration of the (South Main Corridor Improvement Project),” McDanel said at Monday’s City Council meeting.
As of Monday, McDanel said that VF Anderson Builders has made good progress so far on phase one of the South Main project, estimating they are about 18 percent complete. The 18-month undertaking began in October.