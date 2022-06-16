MARYVILLE, Mo. — Part of South Avenue near the intersection with South Main will be closed to through traffic for about six weeks in July, the city announced Wednesday.
VF Anderson Builders will reconstruct portions of South Avenue that require full depth subgrade and pavement replacement as part of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project starting Tuesday, July 5, at 7 a.m., according to a news release.
South Avenue will be closed at this time to through traffic just east of South Walnut Street and west of the eastern entrance to Hy-Vee.
All impacted businesses will remain accessible from existing driveways located off South Main or South Market streets.
In addition, the traffic signal at South Main and South Avenue will be taken out of service, creating continuous north-south traffic along South Main. Reduced speeds will be crucial for ensuring safe turning movements to and from businesses, said City Manager Greg McDanel.
At Wednesday evening’s regular City Council meeting, McDanel said that an increased law enforcement presence will hopefully help to cut down on speed and keep the turnoffs to businesses like McDonald’s and Taco Bell safe, but the city could consider putting in stop signs in certain areas temporarily.
Traffic signs will be installed according to the traffic control plan showing the official detour using South Walnut Street, Lieber Street and South Market Street.
Currently, McDanel said, more traffic crashes are recorded at the intersection near McDonald’s than at any other location in the city. When completed, the newly revamped intersection will be wider and include more turn lanes, designed to increase the safety and traffic flow at the intersection.