MARYVILLE, Mo. — Part of South Avenue near the intersection with South Main will be closed to through traffic for about six weeks beginning in July, the city announced last week.
VF Anderson Builders will reconstruct portions of South Avenue that require full depth subgrade and pavement replacement as part of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to a news release.
South Avenue will be closed at this time to through traffic just east of South Walnut Street and west of the eastern entrance to Hy-Vee.
All impacted businesses will remain accessible from existing driveways located off South Main or South Market streets.
In addition, the traffic signal at South Main and South Avenue will be taken out of service, creating continuous north-south traffic along South Main. Reduced speeds will be crucial for ensuring safe turning movements to and from businesses, said City Manager Greg McDanel.
At last week’s regular City Council meeting, McDanel said that an increased law enforcement presence will hopefully help to cut down on speed and keep the turnoffs to businesses like McDonald’s and Taco Bell safe, but the city could consider putting in stop signs in certain areas temporarily.
Traffic signs will be installed according to the traffic control plan showing the official detour using South Walnut Street, Lieber Street and South Market Street.
Currently, McDanel said, more traffic crashes are recorded at the intersection near McDonald’s than at any other location in the city. When completed, the newly revamped intersection will be wider and include more turn lanes, designed to increase the safety and traffic flow at the intersection.
Driveway work
On Monday, VF Anderson began working on several improvements as part of the project and continues completing road removal and grading on the east side for installation of curbs and gutters, according to an email update from McDanel to stakeholders last week.
Installation of both concrete curb and flat work for driveways is beginning this week, which could cause some congestion, but all businesses will remain accessible.
Concrete driveways will take a minimum of four days of work. If a business has two driveways, they will be poured one at a time. If the business has one driveway, it will be poured half at a time so that the business remains accessible at all times. More specific notifications will be provided on a weekly basis to impacted businesses.
The rough cut for the new entrance to Walmart is also still set to begin this month, but it will not impact access to the property, McDanel said.