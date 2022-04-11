MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville City Council members on Monday welcomed new Mayor Tye Parsons and praised the steady leadership of outgoing Mayor Benjamin Lipiec during one of the most difficult two-year stretches for local governments everywhere.
Parsons, fresh off a narrow reelection victory last week, was unanimously chosen by fellow council members as the new mayor. Per the council’s custom, the title of mayor is held for two years, then passed on to the mayor pro tem. Dannen Merrill was elected the new mayor pro tem during Monday’s meeting, replacing Parsons.
But the focus from council members, including the new mayor, was on the outgoing mayor, Lipiec.
On the council since 2017, Lipiec became mayor in June 2020 and was at the helm during the most tumultuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Facing unprecedented challenges and passionate opposition to council decisions — from one side or the other, depending on what the decision was — Lipiec staked out a middle-of-the-road mentality on the most controversial decisions that often saw him become the swing vote. That earned him a reputation as a steady hand and a level head from his fellow council members and the public alike.
“Ben, you had a heck of a challenge over your time as being mayor, a challenge that I don’t know many people could have handled with the grace that you did,” Parsons told him during Monday’s meeting. “So I just wanted to say thank you for your work in helping to get the city through the pandemic and get us on the other side of it. It won’t be forgotten.”
Lipiec said being mayor was the fulfillment of a childhood dream.
“I just want to thank staff, City Council and the citizens of Maryville for putting trust and faith in me to do this,” Lipiec said. “It was definitely an opportunity since high school I said I wanted to do, so I got my opportunity and I think everybody for their support.”
Other City Council notes
- City Manager Greg McDanel said crews continue to work on storm sewer installation on the South Main Corridor Improvement Project this week near Taco Bell and AT&T. McDanel thanked the two businesses in particular for their patience during work this week as access to those locations from South Main will be “a little more difficult than normal.” Storm sewer work should be completed in about three weeks, he said, and then work will begin on curbing.
- McDanel said the city has received six completed applications with many more expected for the Façade Improvement Program, which will provide matching American Rescue Plan funds to organizations and businesses looking to improve their building exteriors. McDanel said he hopes to announce the awards by the end of the week.
- Council members approved an ordinance that raises the domestic violence surcharge through the municipal court to $4, bringing it in line with the 4th Circuit Court’s charge. The surcharge is assessed on each case filed with the court and is remitted to the North Star Advocacy Center. Previously, the city’s surcharge had been $2. The Circuit Court is in the process of taking over municipal court operations, so the two entities were looking to align their charges.
- The council approved a police escort for the Law Enforcement Torch Run/Walk in support of the Special Olympics. The run will begin at 8:45 a.m. at the Nodaway County Courthouse and follow Main Street to Kawasaki Motors. The walk portion of the event will be held at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park beginning at the flags and following the walking trail, ending back at the flag poles.
- The city of Maryville was named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 24th consecutive year, McDanel said. Qualifying cities must meet a number of requirements including ordinances, oversight and spending that encourages effective urban forest management.
- Council members approved a request by John Marriott, owner of Clear Creek Catering, to park his food truck on city property in front of Shooter’s, located at 309 N. Market St., during an event there on April 16 from 7 p.m. - 2 a.m. The request required council approval because the truck would be parked on city property in parking spots. Council member Rachael Martin requested that city staff look into possibilities for a more streamlined process in the future that could make it easier for vendors to secure permission in such cases.
- The council approved an ordinance confirming the zoning of newly annexed property at 2600 S. Mulberry St. as C-3 Commercial, as recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
- Council members approved special use permits for operation of short-term rentals by W&P Development at 216 S. Main St. and by Ryan Meyer at 134 S. Buchanan St.