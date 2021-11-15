MARYVILLE, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson met with students and toured the Northwest Missouri State University Agricultural Learning Center over the weekend, saying he hoped the state-of-the-art building would spur other universities to build similar facilities.
“Agriculture just means so much to me and this state, and how big a business it is,” Parson said after his tour Saturday. “And you come up here to Northwest and you see a facility like this — there’s not a lot of these around the state, I can tell you.”
Parson and his wife, Teresa, visited Northwest on Saturday as part of the university’s Celebrate Agriculture Week.
The $11.4 million Agricultural Learning Center opened in July. The 29,500-square-foot facility includes classroom, laboratory, kitchen, exposition and office spaces at the university’s existing R.T. Wright Farm. The student spaces allow for research and scholarly activities centered on crop, soil and livestock resources, as well as space for processing agricultural products. The multipurpose areas can be used to hold public and private functions like producer and agricultural industry meetings, workshops, shows and career development events, and for the promotion of agricultural literacy.
Parson praised the vision behind the center, and the public-private partnership that nurtured it to fruition: more than $6.5 million was raised from private donors through the Forever Green Campaign, in addition to about $2 million from the university and $2.5 million from the state.
“One of the things that I’ve really done since I’ve become governor is, I want to cost-share — I want to help you build more, and I want to make sure that everybody buys in,” Parson said. “So kind of the old days of the state saying, ‘hey, we’re going to give you a bucketload of money, go out there and build something (are over) — we really want the communities to get involved, the counties to get involved, the cities to get involved and all of us to do it together.
“There is gonna be some great opportunities for Northwest coming up, I’m just telling you.”
After the tour, Parson took part in the coin toss ahead of Northwest’s victory against Emporia State at Bearcat Stadium.