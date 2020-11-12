MARYVILLE, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday that he plans to roll out a set of new guidelines “in the near future” that could shorten quarantine times for K-12 students deemed to be close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Kelli Jones, a spokeswoman for Parson’s office, said that the announcement could come as soon as Thursday.
Last month, 16 superintendents of K-12 public schools in northwest Missouri sent a letter to Parson and other state officials asking that they consider reducing the state’s guidance on quarantine times for students to 5-7 days. The superintendents said that the high number of close contacts for each positive case in their districts disrupt learning.
“We know that that’s creating a real problem, one for the students and one for the faculty, so I think there’s some adjustments to be made,” Parson told The Forum.
Parson said that he has been working with state health officials, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to come up with guidelines that will be “rooted still at the local level” to address the issue. According to Jones, a panel of experts that evaluated the plan includes two pediatric doctors who support it.
Parson said details were still being finalized Wednesday.
In the letter sent to Parson, the superintendents said that a shorter quarantine period would line up with the median time of typical symptom onset in symptomatic COVID-19 patients. However, the CDC has continued to recommend 14 days of quarantine because asymptomatic patients can still be contagious.
The CDC has reportedly been looking at whether there is enough data to support shortening the quarantine period, but it has issued no new guidance to that effect. Jones said that Missouri could end up gathering such data.
The decision comes while the nation, Missouri and Nodaway County have continued to see significant spikes in COVID-19 cases, setting records at each level over the past week.