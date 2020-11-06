MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Association of Group Homes and Nodaway County Services has a new director and a new focus on finding community partners to help with their mission to provide services for individuals with developmental disabilities.
Recently promoted Executive Director Mark Parra has been with the Association of Group Homes for more than 13 of the 40 years it has been serving Nodaway County individuals, and he believes strongly in the agency mission rooted in the belief that every person has a right to live in their community as an accepted and active member.
The Association of Group Homes started in 1980 as a nonprofit with three residential group homes that opened in 1984 in Maryville. However, as area need grew so did the association extending its reach and focus out into the county.
“We kind of grew into Nodaway County Services that has nine more homes and residential facilities,” Parra said.
The new agency incorporated in 1986 began supporting more people even those not residing in a group residential facility.
The two agencies work together under Parra’s direction, but a board of directors sets policies and procedures.
Impacting more than 300 individuals annually and employing nearly 200 people at more than a dozen locations in seven counties in northwest Missouri, the two agencies offer four main services including: community living services, employment services, behavioral services and service coordination case management.
Parra, who is a behavior analyst actually started the behavioral services division at NCS.
“It’s amazing to see the passion that everyone has and to help them find the best resources and help them build that up, I really see this as a team atmosphere,” he said. “I really want to empower everybody to do the best they can and figure out how we can work together to just give the best support possible and the best quality of support for each individual that we support.”
Resources
“One of the things that I’m taking on in this position is the community outreach and helping people see who we are,” Parra said. “We have a lot of people that support us with Special Olympics, donations or just kind of knowing some of the individuals, but we really want to create that partnership with the community for true inclusion.”
He noted that the Maryville Public Library has been “an amazing resource” for their organization as well as the Maryville Community Center and Board Game Cafe which help with events for some of the people assisted by NCS.
“Especially during this crisis, (the community center has) been really beneficial helping us try to come up with different ideas and activities,” Parra said.
He believes perception has played a role in why the organization is not more incorporated into the community.
“Originally there wasn’t a place for people with developmental disabilities so a lot of the family members started the agency,” Parra said. “As we’ve grown you have this kind of balance between confidentiality but also inclusion. So we want to make sure that we’re starting to show that individuals are here and a part of the community as well. We can be involved and give back, just as much as we get.”
COVID-19
NCS staff members have experienced some difficulties during the pandemic mostly in the way of in-person support they offer.
“It’s been challenging, but we’ve tried really hard to still keep that connection with folks in our department,” said Shea Samuelson, Building Independence Program specialist. “Whether we’re able to meet with them face to face, or through telehealth, we still keep that connection and try to get them to the resources that are available at the time.”
She said that NCS Building Independence Program just entered into a Health Matters Program that has a curriculum involving healthy living, diabetes and blood pressure information as well as healthy exercises and activities that may help people during the pandemic.
“It’s really just trying to understand this unknown that’s happening right now too,” Parra said. “As we’ve become more educated with that then we have to make those adjustments and those accommodations to where we can still provide quality services.”
Parra said they’re working to make sure people don’t feel isolated in this crisis by reaching out and offering assistance wherever they can. NCS has hosted virtual Bingo games, a virtual dance and a drive-thru trick-or-treat.
“With us being a vulnerable type of area we really try to make sure we’re looking out for the person’s best interest,” he said.
For more information, to volunteer or to reach out with support call 660-582-7113 or visit the NCS website online at http://www.aghncs.org/index.html.