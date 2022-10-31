RAVENWOOD, Mo. — A Parnell man was injured on Saturday in a collision with a farm vehicle near Ravenwood.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Richard W. Lebow, 70, of Parnell, was attempting to pass what was listed in the report as a 2003 John Deere just after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday about a mile east of Ravenwood on State Highway 46. While Lebow’s 2008 Chevrolet Equinox was in the left lane, the John Deere, driven by David M. Miller, 67, of Ravenwood, attempted to turn left, striking Lebow’s vehicle. Both came to rest just west of the roadway.