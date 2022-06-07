PARNELL, Mo. — The city of Parnell will receive more than $600,000 from the Community Development Block Grant program, the Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Wednesday.
The $667,788 award will be used to make repairs to a water tower and the water distribution system.
The announcement came as part of a $41.2 million package of grants aimed at helping communities prevent, prepare for and respond to the lasting effects of COVID-19.
The Community Development Block Grant program is administered through the Missouri Department of Economic Development with federal funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.