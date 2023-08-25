6-15-20 aquatic center (copy)
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Parks and Recreation board on Monday approved a contractor to perform an aquatic feasibility study that will lay out options for the future of the city’s swimming pool.

During its regular meeting on Monday, the board unanimously voted to accept a $43,700 bid from Water’s Edge Aquatic Design, of Kansas City, to perform the study. The contract must still be approved by the City Council before becoming official.

