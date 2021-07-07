PARKVILLE, Mo. — Park University recently announced its graduates for the spring 2021 semester.
According to a news release, Park University performed a combined commencement ceremony for all its campuses on May 8, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Vince Clark, vice president of business development and chief corporate affairs officer at Creative Planning LLC, served as keynote speaker for the ceremony.
A news release stated the university graduated 1,218 students — 257 students earned a master’s degree and/or graduate certificate, and 961 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.
Below is a list of regional residents who graduated from Park University in the spring 2021 semester.
List of graduate degrees conferred
- Becky DeAnn Wiederholt, Project Management, Lee’s Summit, Missouri. (attended Bishop LeBlond High School, St. Joseph) - Master of Health care Administration - Summa Cum Laude
- Sarah E. Wynn, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (attended Maryville High School) - Master of Social Work
List of undergraduate degrees conferred
- Jocelyn N. Clayton, English, Education, Burlington Junction (attended Craig, Missouri High School)
- Grant D. Hunsaker, English, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Maysville, Missouri High School)
- Matthew A. DeJong, Business Administration/Corporate Financial Management and Management, St. Joseph, Mo. (attended Central High School)
- Blake E. McGinness, Business Administration/Management, Amazonia, Missouri. (attended Savannah High School)
- Konner G. Wall, Geography, Kansas City, Mo. (attended Savannah High School) - Cum Laude