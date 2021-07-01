MARYVILLE, Mo. — Participation numbers in Maryville Parks and Recreation programs are still down from their pre-pandemic norms but on the rebound, MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said in his organization’s annual report.
The report, presented to the Maryville City Council on Monday, showed that although attendance and membership are down at the Maryville Community Center, monthly numbers have been trending up as COVID-19 restrictions have loosened and more people have returned to MPR activities.
Total admittance, including not just program enrollment but also visitors to the Maryville Aquatic Center, had been on the rise each year since 2017 until the pandemic in 2020. Participation in parks and community center programs over the same period had been declining, however.
This year, numbers at the aquatic center have continued to rise since it opened on Memorial Day, and the use of the new Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play has been steadily high since the park opened in May. Stubblefield said they can’t currently track how many people use the splash pad, but its use has been so heavy that several maintenance issues have already cropped up due to the heavy demand.
One of those issues is with the activator switch that turns the water on. The switch is supposed to be activated by a button press, but after multiple replacements, the system has not worked properly over the past several weeks.
Stubblefield says MPR has been just turning the water on in the mornings and off again in the evenings until a replacement for the button mechanism arrives — which Stubblefield said the manufacturer has told him should be within the next week or so.
Looking ahead, MPR board members toured each of the city’s 12 parks over the last month, getting close looks at the recommended improvements that were included in the agency’s first master plan that was finalized earlier this year. Next month, the board will narrow down priorities from the plan to get an idea of what should be tackled first. Stubblefield said getting parks up to ADA standards is one of the most important issues that is likely to be addressed most quickly.
Other improvements may require going to voters for a dedicated sales tax. A 1/8-cent sales tax originally passed in 2000 to fund the construction of the community center lapsed earlier this year, and would be a likely avenue for funding for another priority project.
Stubblefield has said that the aquatic center in particular, entering its 27th summer of use, is becoming more and more expensive to keep up and is already in need of major overhauls. The master plan called for a number of renovations and additions to modernize the facility that Stubblefield estimated would likely cost millions of dollars to complete properly.
Other MPR notes
- One of the slide pumps at the aquatic center is down and can’t be replaced. The pool will only have one slide for the rest of the season.
- Attendance at the pool has been high. Swim lessons have been full, and water aerobics is full at 45 participants.
- MPR held its first Paint and Sip event in partnership with Backyard Vine and Wine on May 20, which saw 24 participants. Another date is scheduled for July 15 with registration to begin soon.
- More than 200 families attended the free Kids Day in the Park on June 11. A movie in the park event was scheduled for the same day. Both events were moved inside due to rain.
- MPR has received an updated proposed agreement with the St. Francis Foundation and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville for use of the accessible playground next to Mosaic’s new outpatient therapy center. The playground will be open to the public from sunrise until sunset every day, bringing it in line with the other city parks. MPR will no longer make annual payments to the foundation, which was part of the original agreement included as part of MPR’s contribution to the park’s construction.
- MPR has begun its annual partnership this year with Ability KC, a Kansas City-based organization that provides educational, vocational and therapeutic services to children and adults with disabilities. Four teens began working four days per week for MPR this month, performing various maintenance and cleaning tasks at the parks.
- The board reorganized, electing to keep the same officers as last year: Jeff Ferguson was elected president, Zach Wray vice president and Rachelle Wilmes secretary.