BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — West Nodaway R-I School District officials provided more details at a community forum held last week on how a four-day school week would work.
The informational meeting was held as the district considers whether to shift to a four-day school week next year, with Mondays off.
In a survey last month, nearly 70 percent of parents told the district they were either in favor of a four-day week or weren’t sure yet — and most of the discussion at the Jan. 26 community forum centered on the logistics of how the four-day schedule would function.
Of particular concern to parents at the meeting were the length of the school day, transportation to practices on Mondays and child care availability.
Board members said they shared all of those concerns, and would try to make sure there are solutions available to parents.
Child care for young children with working parents is one of the most difficult issues to solve in a shift to a four-day week since there isn’t an institutionalized solution in the area for most parents. But in other districts across the state that have switched to four days, the concern over child care has frequently turned out to largely be a non-issue once the school year begins.
At a Nodaway-Holt R-VII Board of Education meeting last month, for example, sixth grade teacher Erin Fent, who taught at Lathrop R-II when the district switched to four days, said that district had heard similar concerns from parents. But after making the switch, only one family signed up to take advantage of a day care program offered by the district. Nodaway-Holt will hold its own community forum on a four-day week Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the high school in Graham.
Superintendent Mitch Barnes also pointed out that under the regular five-day calendar, the district would have 14 weeks with fewer than five days because of holidays, teacher development days and parent teacher conferences — in fact, over the past three years the district wasn’t in session for 24 percent of all Mondays. So on a smaller scale, families have already been forced to find ways to deal with four-day weeks, he said.
The district offered two rough drafts of a four-day calendar for next year: one that would see the school day end at 3:31, and one that would end at 3:40. In the latter version, the school year would run for 148 days and 1,087 hours. With the shorter school day, the year would run for 150 days and 1,082 hours. The state requires 1,044 hours.
Both of those versions figure in a five-minute reduction in lunchtime, which proved to be a sticking point with multiple parents. Superintendent Mitch Barnes said that the time could be added back, but it’s a zero-sum game: that would mean adding five minutes to the end of the school day, or adding days onto the calendar.
After the meeting, the district sent out a new survey to parents to see if feelings about the four-day week had changed with more information.
Parents who were unable to attend the meeting can view the presentation made by the district online at wnrockets.com/news.
Board members indicated they will vote on a calendar at their next meeting on Feb. 9.
Below are paraphrased questions posed during the community forum and the answers from administrators and school board members.
Q: Why now?
Board members said the timing is a product of the movement gaining more popularity. Ten years ago, there was only one district in the state going four days a week, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Now, there are 118.
The primary driver for the shift is for smaller school districts to find ways to stay competitive in attracting and retaining teachers. If raising salaries is a nonstarter, offering fewer days per week for the same salary could help put quality teachers in the classroom, the thinking goes.
“And for school districts in our position … we think this would give us an advantage to maybe draw teachers in,” said board member Jesse Cowden. “Our staff is really, really good, and we don’t want to lose them. And we’re hoping that this will also (encourage) teachers to stay here. Because with our base salary the way it is, we’re kind of in a bind where no, we can’t give bonuses all the time, we can’t raise your salary all the time because of the financial situation we’re in.”
West Nodaway currently has the lowest base teacher salary in the county, and one of the lowest in the region, according to data presented by the district at last week’s meeting.
Q: How will students get to practices held on Mondays?
From the beginning, the board has made clear that no practices will be held during normal school hours on Mondays, and board members had also considered encouraging only morning or only afternoon practices so that parents would only have to make one trip to the school instead of potentially dropping a child off for a practice in the early morning and then another in the afternoon.
Normally, students would just be at school already and go to practice. But even with the considerations about practice times on Mondays, a four-day week would be problematic for working parents who are unable to take their child to practice at all, even outside of school hours.
Barnes said the district will provide a solution on a case-by-case basis depending on the student and the situation. Some of those solutions would likely include having an upperclassman give the student a ride, having a coach pick them up or sending a school van to pick up students who need transportation.
Q: Why cut time from lunch? Will kids have enough time to eat?
Several parents voiced concerns about the plan to trim five minutes from each lunch period. Parents of younger children, especially, said that they were already concerned there wasn’t enough time to begin with.
Barnes said at the high school, the lunch period is 25 minutes, and said he was confident that students would have plenty of time to take a mental break and eat with only 20.
Elementary school Principal Tim Conn said he agreed that the current system for elementary school kids was causing some issues as it is. Specifically, Conn said he was already planning to overhaul the timing because students were spending too much time bottlenecked in line.
Unlike the upper grades, elementary school scheduling would require a more comprehensive rework, Conn said, since the day isn’t broken up into as many equal, stringent periods. Instead, the schedule would have to be remade from top to bottom, including lunch, regardless of how many minutes had been earmarked for it.
Ultimately, Barnes said that the five minutes could be restored, but it would just mean adding more time to the school day or more days to the calendar.
Q: How will a four-day week affect kids who don’t get enough to eat at home?
Although unprompted at the meeting, Barnes said he would work with the school counselors to ensure the district provides options for students who might be missing meals when they miss school.
“For some kids, school’s the safest place for them to be,” Barnes said. “For some kids, they get something better to eat at school than they do anyplace.”
Specifically, he said the district would look into expanding its existing partnership with Backpack Buddies, a program administered by the Second Harvest Community Food Bank that sends kids home over weekends and holidays during the school year with a healthy breakfast, healthy lunch and a healthy snack for each day.
Nearly half of all Nodaway County elementary students qualify for free and reduced lunches.
“So if not having anything to eat becomes a problem, I feel like there are agencies that we could work with to try and alleviate that,” Barnes said.
Q: Will academic scores slip with the shift to four days?
Under the four-day calendars presented last week, there would be a significant reduction in instruction hours — likely about 40-45 depending on the final calendar.
That would necessitate an adjustment, but Barnes said he was confident teachers would do it, as they have in other districts.
Research across the country on four-day school weeks is mixed on whether it has any significant effect on student achievement, and in studies where there is a difference — positive or negative — it has been small.
But Barnes said that regardless of the length of the school week, student learning would continue to be evaluated by the same standards.
He pointed to recently released 2021 standardized test scores that largely showed significant growth in most areas compared to 2019, the last year when the district gave the MAP tests: the percent of students scoring proficient or advanced on the tests went up an average of more than 20 percent in math and algebra, nearly 15 percent in English Language Arts and about 13 percent in science. The results compared grades 3-8 and algebra I for math, grades 3-8 and English II for English Language Arts and grades 5 and 8 for science.
“I think part of that’s attributed to some of the interventions we’ve put in place as far as having multi-tiered systems of support,” Barnes said.
Those systems, designed to catch students before they fall behind, will remain in place and expand in the future, Barnes said, whether the school week is four or five days — hopefully continuing to keep academic achievement on the rise.
Q: Will there be any penalty if a child misses a day other than Monday for an appointment?
One of the added advantages of a four-day week would theoretically be a marginal increase in both staff and student attendance, though Barnes said the district’s average attendance is already high and would be unlikely to see much of an increase — with a dedicated weekday off, students would be able schedule things like doctor’s appointments and college visits for Mondays instead of days they would normally be in school.
Barnes told a parent at the community forum that there would be no extra penalty, though, for a student going to an appointment on days other than Mondays.
Q: Will support staff make less money or lose their insurance?
Although teachers would be paid the same, non-certified employees who are paid by the hour — like secretaries, custodians, paraprofessionals and other support staff — could see a reduction in hours and pay, which could also possibly threaten health insurance for any employees on the cusp of full-time status.
Barnes said that he had spoken with all but one of the district’s 16 non-certified employees, and would tailor the district’s plan to each individual. Some, like the superintendent’s secretary, would likely need to work five days anyway, even when school is not in session, he said. Others told him that they were fine working four days a week instead of five.
“I think that the administration is willing to work to try and make their hours as comparable as possible,” said board member Dennis Chitwood.
Q: How much money will the district save with a four-day school week?
During his presentation to start the meeting, Barnes said that other districts’ reports of savings when moving to four-day weeks indicated a financial savings of about 3-5 percent of the school district’s total budget.
At West Nodaway, that would translate into somewhere between $40,000-$80,000, he said.
Significant savings could come from running fewer bus routes with fewer school days — at $770 per day, not including fuel costs, the district would save around $13,000, Barnes said.
Other savings could come from food service, non-certified staff working less, facility energy costs and from paying fewer substitute teachers.