GRAHAM, Mo. — Parents came out strongly against a plan for a four-day school week at a Nodaway-Holt community forum last week.
Few of the few dozen who attended the public discussion on Feb. 2 seemed interested in the change, and several grilled the administrators and school board members present for not providing a longer timeline to digest the implications of what such a shift would mean for their own families’ schedules.
Nodaway-Holt is one of a few districts in northwest Missouri reportedly considering a change to a four-day schedule next year, along with Rock Port R-II and Nodaway-Holt’s sports co-op partner, West Nodaway R-I.
The four-day calendar presented at last week’s meeting would see students have Mondays off, resulting in 1,084 hours of instruction versus 1,087 with the district’s typical five-day schedule.
More and more small districts, especially more rural ones, have been making the switch in an effort to increase teacher recruitment and retention amid what was already a statewide crisis to find qualified teachers for all Missouri’s classrooms even before a pandemic accelerated things further.
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, enrollment in Missouri teacher preparation programs has declined 25 percent over the last decade.
And in a survey by the Missouri State Teachers Association last year, more than half of teachers surveyed said they consider leaving the profession often or very often. According to data from DESE, more than 1 in 10 Missouri teachers did just that each year for the past six years. One of the top reasons teachers said they were stressed out on the job was due to an acute substitute teacher shortage — an issue a four-day week would target.
And it’s teachers that have consistently been shown to be the most important school-based factor in student achievement, Superintendent Jeff Blackford said, making the issue one of the most urgent the district faces.
“If we get an effective teacher, we want to keep them,” he said at last week’s meeting. “Think back to the best teacher you ever had. Wouldn’t you like to have that teacher in every one of your classrooms?”
With experienced teachers in high demand, teachers from small districts are often the best candidates to fill positions at larger districts that can offer more money and whose communities can offer more amenities — making places like Nodaway-Holt seem almost like a farm team for teaching talent to move on to the upper levels after sticking around for a couple of years to hone their skills.
The longest-tenured teacher at the elementary, said Principal Shawn Emerson, is first grade teacher Katie Falconer — she’s been with the district for five years.
“Currently, Nodaway-Holt is a training ground for others,” Blackford said.
Once those teachers leave, the smaller districts have a much smaller pool of applicants to choose from than in the past, putting them in stiff competition with each other for whatever teachers are available — regardless of their quality.
“Quite simply, less people are going into teaching,” Blackford said. “That is the reality.”
Consequently, smaller districts have more often been looking for any advantages they can offer when pay isn’t a huge separator: among the six school districts in Nodaway County outside of Maryville, for example, the difference between the highest starting base teacher salary and the lowest is only about $1,300 per year — significant, but maybe not a dealbreaker if a district can provide other perks. And for Nodaway-Holt, which tops that list already, added perks could mean drawing in teachers from other districts for themselves.
“We have a great group of teachers,” Blackford said at the public forum. “I wanna keep them.”
Blackford has been working with a committee of teachers over the past few years to come up with incentives for recruitment and retention, including on plans to take advantage of DESE’s $50 million Grow Your Own program that offers grants to districts to implement strategies aimed at improving teacher retention.
One of the first incentives the teacher committee came up with, though, was a four-day week. The idea was first broached in 2019, but was put on hold during the throes of the pandemic until coming back to the forefront late last year.
Contentious meeting
That timeline alone was one of the contentious points brought up by several attendees at last week’s public forum, with some saying that they did not have enough time to process the significant change the district was asking them to consider.
Still others criticized school administrators for how they reached out to collect data from constituents. The district received 69 responses from parents to its survey last month about the four-day option, in which 46 percent said they were either in favor or strongly in favor of a four-day week. Blackford said the survey was sent out to more than 180 email addresses the district had on file. The district’s community survey, put out over social media, received only 22 responses.
Critics at last week’s meeting said that taxpayers who don’t have children in the district would have been unlikely to see the survey, along with parents who didn’t receive the email. And even if they did get the survey, no information was included about what the four-day week would mean at Nodaway-Holt, leaving respondents without much to go on.
“We didn’t give you a strong foundation,” Blackford admitted.
For three hours, parents and community members took out those frustrations on a panel of district officials, saying they felt that they had been cut out of the process and their concerns were not being taken seriously. Several indicated they felt school board members had already made up their minds, though all board members who have expressed an opinion in public meetings have indicated they have concerns.
“I don’t have my mind made up,” said board president Jane Hanson at the community forum. “I probably went into this discussion very much opposed, (with) probably the same type of concerns that everybody has. We have long days with our kids already — there are just a lot of things. It’s the way it’s always been, … so it must be working, right?
“But as I sit and listen to the conversations, I went into it with an open mind — and I think everyone here is doing that as well, that’s why we’re here. There are valid reasons to think about it.”
But some parents were incredulous that administrators have sometimes billed the Monday day off as “family time,” even though one of the overriding concerns from those at the meeting was their inability to stay home with kids that would need supervision.
The inclusion of a question on the district’s survey of high school students asking whether they would be willing to take care of elementary students on Mondays also drew the ire of some parents who felt it was a half-baked idea that indicated the district didn’t really take child care concerns seriously.
Parent Jackie Cochenour, who is also the director of the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force, said she was particularly concerned about how a lack of child care options would disproportionately affect children who already may not be in a positive home environment.
“My fear is, we have such a huge poverty gap right now — we’re gonna continue to experience that — and so the safety and trust in the environment (at school) will be lost for those children,” Cochenour said during the forum. “And the families who do not have the income to pay for quality care will be going into, maybe, potentially a non-nurturing environment.”
Blackford said that between 62-65 percent of elementary school students at Nodaway-Holt qualify for the free and reduced meal program. To qualify for reduced price meals, a family of four cannot have an annual income of more than about $49,000. The cap for free meals for a family of four is $34,450.
The meeting’s tone was in stark contrast to co-op partner West Nodaway’s two weeks ago, which centered on logistical questions about how a four-day week would function. At Nodaway-Holt, attendees told administrators in no uncertain terms that they were not interested in a four-day week next year, with some suggesting the district wait until parents have had more time to consider and observe how other districts in the area may adjust if they switch to a four-day week.
“As a parent, I don’t really know how I feel about the four-day week thing,” said Karlene Jenkins, who is also a secretary at the district. “I see everybody’s point of view. I get it. And I am blessed that I am just at that borderline of needing child care — my kids are just big enough I don’t need full-time child care. …
“All this stuff, it scares me. And I mean, I think we’re all just scared of change, is the bottom line.”
The school board is set to meet in a work session to discuss the four-day week on Wednesday at 6 p.m.