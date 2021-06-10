MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville will open a new location for outpatient therapy services at the former child care center next week, the company announced in a press release Wednesday.
The outpatient therapy services department offers physical, occupational and speech therapy for both adults and pediatrics, and also includes athletic training outreach staff who are working on development of a sports enhancement program.
The company said the larger accommodations at the former day care facility will be more convenient and provide better accessibility for patients and visitors.
“We went from 3,000 to 10,000 square feet,” said outpatient therapy manager Jason Haer in a statement. “The expanded space will improve patient safety, caregiver satisfaction and privacy measures and allow us to do more return-to-sport treatment that we currently do outside or go in the hallway for.”
The new facility will begin operation on June 14.
The release noted that currently, patients and caregivers bump into one another regularly in the tight quarters, while the new location will provide a separate, larger gym and office space.
“Many patients, especially those recovering from an athletic injury, will no longer have to perform their rehabilitation such as agility, jumping or change of direction exercises in other parts of the hospital or outside,” the news release stated.
A Keiser functional trainer machine, which will allow for a wider range of flexibility exercises for patients, was also added to the department.
Until August of last year, the facility that will now house outpatient therapy services was the home of the Mosaic Child Care and Education Center, which opened under previous owner SSM Health in 2018. The hospital announced in May of last year that it would shut down the day care center, citing greater than expected losses at the facility due to the pandemic and lack of funding from the state’s Missouri Preschool Program grants.
Cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, the current neighbor to outpatient therapy services, will move on June 25 to the ground floor of the west wing of the hospital and gain a new entrance and remodeled space.