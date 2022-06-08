MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Optimist Club recognized local students for their commitment to leadership and citizenship.
Students were nominated by teachers from their schools. Teachers described students as kind, responsible, respectful, hard working, able to overcome adversity and willing to go out of their way to make others feel special.
Recognized students include Chloe Blackford, Rhett Eubank, Kolyn Groomer, Laci Henderson, Noah Hughes, Bridger Pleanance, Peyton Rouner, Harmony Smith, Alie Tobin and Allie Tobin. Rouner is a student at Horace Mann. Kolyn Groomer and Alie Tobin are from St Gregory Barbarigo School. The other seven students attend Maryville Middle School.
The committee that encouraged teachers to nominate student leaders includes members Pat Spire, Guy Ebersole, Carl Droegemuller, and Beth and Jim Zech, as well as chairperson Lois Terhune.
“Just knowing that we have young adults with outstanding leadership qualities makes me proud,” Terhune said. “I have a hard time holding tears back when I meet these young students and realize that we have some strong and optimistic youth in our community.”