Optimist Club Respect for Law

Members of the Maryville Optimist Club are shown with the cookies they delivered to local law enforcement agencies as part of the club’s annual Respect for Law activity this month.

 SUBMITTED BY TRUDY KINMAN

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Optimist Club of Maryville hopes to instill a strong respect for the law in local children by recognizing local law enforcement.

“We believe it is important for children to grow up with a strong belief in abiding by the law, respecting law enforcement and doing what they can to maintain peace,” Sheila Smail, club president, said in a statement. “The Maryville Optimist (Club) has been participating in Respect for Law for several years.”

