MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Optimist Club of Maryville hopes to instill a strong respect for the law in local children by recognizing local law enforcement.
“We believe it is important for children to grow up with a strong belief in abiding by the law, respecting law enforcement and doing what they can to maintain peace,” Sheila Smail, club president, said in a statement. “The Maryville Optimist (Club) has been participating in Respect for Law for several years.”
Club members delivered cookies earlier this month to the offices of people involved in law enforcement, including the Maryville Police Department, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, Northwest Missouri State University Police Department, Maryville Treatment Center, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Juvenile Office, Probation and Parole Office, Nodaway County Prosecutor and the Army National Guard.
In July 1965, a discussion between Past International President Carl Bowen and former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover resulted in the birth of the Respect For Law community activity. This is the fourth most popular Optimist activity with more than 1,500 clubs participating each year.
The Maryville Optimists’ next project is a Youth Fishing Contest scheduled for Mozingo Lake Recreation Park on July 1. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the shelter at the dock at the north end of the lake.