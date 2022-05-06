MARYVILLE, Mo. — After going through multiple elimination rounds, Maryville Middle School sixth grader Maya Johnson advanced to the district-level Optimist Oratorical Contest.
Librarian Marty Nolte promoted the oratorical competition at the middle school, and 26 students chose to participate, noted a news release.
“The Maryville Optimist Club hosted the Optimist Oratorical Contest with lots of enthusiasm and participation this year because of Marty Nolte and the Maryville Middle School students,” said Trudy Kinman, local oratorical chairperson.
During an after-school elimination contest, six finalists were selected: Mya Aley, daughter of James and Kristen Aley; Shuv Goswami, son of Arghya and Soma Goswami; Maya Johnson, daughter of Robert and Megan Johnson; Tessa Mayne, daughter of Chad and Kortney Mayne; Mollie Webb, daughter of Matt and Amy Webb; and Xyrah Wixom, daughter of Matthew and Christina Wixom.
According to a news release, those six gave their speeches to the Maryville Optimist Club with three judges picking the top two to advance to the district competition. The top three winners received medallions and scholarship money, and the top two advanced to the regional competition. Shuv Goswami won first place, Maya Johnson placed second and Tessa Mayne earned third place. Judges included Louanne Mahlant, Tim Mattson and Bayo Joachim.
At the regional competition on April 11, Maya Johnson won first place and a $500 scholarship, along with the right to compete in the district competition in May.
At the district contest, Johnson will have the opportunity to win $2,500; $1,500 or $1,000 for first, second and third place, respectively, and advance to the Optimist International World Contest, a press release noted. The international competition awards $15,000; $10,000 or $5,000 for first, second and third place, respectively.
Last year, Noel Hardin advanced to the international competition.
“We are proud of this program and Maryville Optimist Club’s success. We hope that Maya advances in the next phases of the competition,” Kinman said. “And by the way, Maya is a sixth grade student at Maryville Middle School. What an accomplishment.”
The Optimist Oratorical Contest gives youth the chance to speak to the world. More than $150,000 in college scholarships funded by the Optimist International Foundations is awarded annually from this program, a news release mentioned. First conducted in 1928, Optimist Oratorical Contest is the second most popular Optimist International Program.