JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Operation Game Thief is a telephone hotline information (1-800-392-1111) and monetary reward program that allows citizens to anonymously report illegal hunting, fishing, trapping and other Missouri Wildlife Code violations.
If the information proves to be valid and leads to a citation or arrest, the reporting party may request a cash reward. OGT is a partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation, and an independent four-person board of directors that is governed by their established bylaws.
Officially established as a nonprofit organization with the Missouri Secretary of State in 1983, the program was started with funding from numerous private and public sources. Since then, private funds are still welcomed and accepted, but the MDC has committed to assuring an annual revenue source to cover rewards and education.
Since 2010, the hotline has received more than 6,000 tips resulting in more than 7,900 citations or arrests from OGT reports not requesting rewards and another 1900-plus citations from individuals requesting reward consideration for various poaching violations.
Of the callers, 525 individuals requested reward consideration, for which more than $97,000 was paid out.
“OGT has been a very effective program for citizens to report abuses of their fish, forest and wildlife resources,” Protection Branch Chief Randy Doman said in 2021. “Our conservation agents are spread thin across the state, and they rely heavily on public cooperation to help bring those poachers and wildlife traffickers to justice.”
In 2020, there were revisions to the OGT Reward Guidelines, which expanded the reward amount and made these decisions less arbitrary. The new guidelines establish specific criteria for a range of rewards based on species and specific circumstances. Former longtime OGT Chairman Abe Phillips, along with former OGT board member Howard Wood, were instrumental in helping rewrite these revision guidelines.
In 2021, House Bill No. 369 passed, which states that any person who recklessly or knowingly releases any swine to live in a wild or feral state may be sentenced to pay a fine of up to $2,000. Additionally, any person who takes or kills a feral swine on public or private land without the consent of the landowner or with the use of artificial light or thermal imagery is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor. Since this bill has passed the legislature, Operation Game Thief has expanded its information and rewards program scope to include violations relating to feral swine within this law.
For OGT purposes, a person is poaching when they violate the Wildlife Code of Missouri including such cases as:
- Pursuing wildlife to hunt, trap or fish in violation of the Wildlife Code
- Selling venison, deer sausage, fish or small game
- Collecting wild animals to sell
- Collecting native seeds on lands of the Conservation Commission