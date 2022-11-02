MDC Fall book 2022 (copy)

The Missouri Department of Conservation funds the Operation Game Thief program.

 MDC FALL BOOKLET COVER

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Operation Game Thief is a telephone hotline information (1-800-392-1111) and monetary reward program that allows citizens to anonymously report illegal hunting, fishing, trapping and other Missouri Wildlife Code violations.

If the information proves to be valid and leads to a citation or arrest, the reporting party may request a cash reward. OGT is a partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation, and an independent four-person board of directors that is governed by their established bylaws.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags