PICKERING, Mo. — One teen was taken to the hospital after a two-car collision just before 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on Imperial Road 2 miles west of Pickering.
A female, 15, of Chillicothe, was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville with moderate injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck by pickup.
The crash occurred as a 2009 Kia Optima driven by a 16-year-old male from Maryville was southbound on Imperial Road and attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection. The vehicle was struck in the driver’s side door by a southbound 1997 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Brayden Buck, 17, of Maryville.
The Kia came to rest facing west on the southeast corner of the intersection and the pickup came to a stop facing south in the intersection. The Kia with moderate damage was towed from the scene by Walker Auto Body of Maryville.
The juvenile driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries according to the report and refused treatment at the scene. Both drivers were listed as wearing seatbelts. The minor taken to the hospital was listed as not wearing one.
Sg. T.B. Ziegler was assisted at the scene by Trooper T.R. Hecker and Trooper A.M. Mapel.