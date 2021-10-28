MARYVILLE, Mo. — The eastern, northbound lane of South Main closed Monday for 1 to 2 weeks as part of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, the city said.
While the eastern lane will be closed, north and south traffic will continue in the western two lanes. The western lane will remain southbound and the center turn lane will be the northbound lane. Additional striping and lane tape has been applied at intersections to assist drivers with the transition.
The lane closure also will allow for the addition of a temporary lane on the east side. Once the temporary lane is constructed, the traffic will shift east allowing the contractor to occupy the west lane, while the two existing easterly lanes and the new temporary lane will be used for traffic.
Additionally, erosion control fencing was installed throughout the project corridor on Tuesday. Along the same route and State Route V, new temporary wooden poles are being installed that will allow Bluebird and United Fiber lines to be placed in the air until later in the project when they will be relocated underground.
So far, contractor VF Anderson Builders, SK Design Group and the city of Maryville have been working with various utility companies on relocation and working through potential conflicts. The majority of visible work to date involves utility relocation at the South Avenue intersection. Utility relocation will continue from north to south within the right-of-way and utility easements adjacent to the roadway.
Over the next 18 months of construction on phase one, two lanes of traffic on South Main will remain open at all times, and at least one entrance to all properties along the route also will remain open at all times.
More information and project updates will be available throughout construction at Maryville.org/southmain.
Cameras
During the Maryville City Council meeting on Monday, City Manager Greg McDanel said the city is pursuing a partnership with KNIM radio to put three cameras on top of the station’s tower to give residents a bird’s-eye view of the construction.
McDanel said MTE Office Center and United Fiber have volunteered to provide services for free to install the cameras.
Footage may not be available as a live feed, McDanel said. In that scenario, the city would instead upload recorded segments of construction work daily for viewing online.