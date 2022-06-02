MARYVILLE, Mo. — Veterans and their families gathered at American Legion Post 100 in Maryville on Monday to remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the United States.
First Sgt. Kermit Simmerman, of the 129th Field Artillery stationed in Maryville, was the keynote speaker at the organization’s annual Memorial Day event.
“So many have given much more than any of us in this room, and that’s what today is about,” Simmerman said. “It’s not about honoring those who’ve served, it’s about honoring those who’ve given the greatest sacrifice and died for our freedom.”
Simmerman, who has served in the armed forces for 25 years, said that while growing up in Stanberry, he didn’t see much of the legacy of military service around him.
“It was not until I joined the military years later that I soon realized the veterans we had in the community — those that serve every day as teachers, principals, business owners — that didn’t talk about, didn’t brag about their service,” he said. “Now, looking back, I see what they sacrificed, losing their brothers and sisters in arms, and how they carried that burden that many of us will never know to this day.”
Simmerman acknowledged the 123 men with Nodaway County ties killed or missing in action since World War I.
“There is nothing that I can say or do behind this podium in front of all of you to (repay) the sacrifices that so many have given,” he said. “All we can do is to remember what this day is truly about. It’s not about barbecues or camping or going out for the weekend.
“This is the day to remember our fallen and to never forget the sacrifice that they made.”