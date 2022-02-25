MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville and the Nodaway County Commissioners, in conjunction with the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce recently collaborated to designate the week of Feb. 28 - March 6 as Direct Care Worker Appreciation Week. The joint effort is to celebrate the efforts of direct care workers who have been on the health care frontlines of the fight against the COVID-19 virus.
The Chamber of Commerce will host a public reading of the joint government proclamation by the Nodaway County Commissioners and Maryville Mayor Benjamin Lipiec at 10 a.m. on Feb. 28 on the Nodaway County Courthouse steps.
Direct care workers such as doctors, nurses, public health workers, long-term care providers, group home and independent supported living staff, personal assistants, hospital workers, respiratory therapists, technicians, laboratory scientists, transporters, EMTs, pharmacists and supporting staff have cared for the most vulnerable populations in emergency, in-patient and in-home care; and have put themselves in the path of the virus in Maryville, Nodaway County and throughout the country during this unprecedented crisis.
“The Chamber, our city and county are grateful for the sacrifices our direct care workers make every day, and especially through this pandemic,” chamber Executive Director Amy Gessert said in a press release. “The dedication, commitment, and courage of all health care workers, deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration. Recognizing this in a big way, and including all direct care workers was important to me.”
The chamber encourages local businesses to offer sales geared toward direct care workers and to recognize all they may employ.
The chamber also encourages organizations and community members to celebrate those who have cared for the most vulnerable populations in Maryville and Nodaway County throughout the pandemic.
For more information contact Gessert at director@maryvillechamber.com.