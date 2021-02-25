MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Health Department Administrator Tom Patterson said last week that the demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has dropped “significantly,” and he believes that most residents eligible in the current active tier have received at least a first dose of a vaccine.
He said demand will ramp back up when the state activates the next tier of eligible participants, but he does not know when that will be.
“We have been fortunate to get the vaccine to over 2,500 individuals through our mass vaccine events and caregiver clinics,” said Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville President Nate Blackford in a statement emailed to The Forum. “While we continue to provide the vaccine to those in the first tier, we look forward to the state’s move to the next tier so even more in our community who want the vaccine can get it.”
As of Feb. 23, according to data reported by the state’s online vaccination dashboard at covidvaccine.mo.gov/data, so far 3,474 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nodaway County, which would equal about 15.7 percent of the county’s population; only 13 counties have a higher proportion. Of those who have received a first dose, 1,300 have received a second dose.
Case numbers
New cases of COVID-19 remain near their lowest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Feb. 22, the health department has reported 2,211 confirmed cases and 348 probable cases, for a total of 2,559. Of those, 2,527 have been released from isolation. One is currently hospitalized, and 164 have been hospitalized overall. Twenty-three have died.