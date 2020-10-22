MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local candidates on November’s ballot took one last chance in the run-up to the election to sway voters at a candidate forum held Tuesday.
Hosted by the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce and held at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts, candidates for public administrator, south district county commissioner, sheriff and U.S. representative made their cases.
Seeking a fourth term as public administrator, Diane Thomsen, a Democrat, stressed her experience and the importance of continuity to the people she serves. She also repeated that because attorneys at the law firm of Strong & Strong, where her office is located, provide her with free legal services, her re-election will save taxpayers money.
Her opponent, Republican Dee O’Riley, who did not attend Tuesday’s candidate forum, has said in the past that she does not think securing a similar deal if she is elected would be an issue.
For south district commissioner, both Republican Scott Walk and Democrat Bob Lager said that their focus would primarily be on fiscal responsibility and the county’s budget.
Beyond the budget, Lager said the county must address infrastructure concerns, and Walk said that a push in economic development would be vital to grow the county in the future.
Walk also said that he would like the county to find more ways to support seniors as the county’s population ages and a larger percentage skews older. In contrast, Lager said he’d like to see more opportunities to entice younger residents to stay in the county.
In their addresses and time answering questions, Sheriff Randy Strong, a Republican, and his Democratic opponent, Darren White, largely stuck to their campaign talking points.
Strong, as he has previously, focused on his record over the past four years as sheriff, saying that he has accomplished the goals he set for himself in the 2016 election. He also accused his opponent of attempting to mislead voters by spreading misinformation about the sheriff’s budget and deputies’ presence outside of city limits.
White, meanwhile, continued to bill himself as a candidate who can connect with the community, something he said that Strong has not done in his time as sheriff. He also rebuffed any notion that he was misleading voters, saying that “as far as claims that I’ve made during my election, they’re all based in fact and the documentation is there.”
Strong said that if given another four years, he would continue on the course he’s charted for the office with expanded training and “professionalism.”
White said that he would re-evaluate the budget and work to have deputies be more visible in communities throughout the county, and that he would bring a “level of compassion and attachment to the people that live throughout this community.”
White received the only questions submitted by the audience of the evening, including one that asked if he would handle sexual assault cases any differently than he had during his first two terms as sheriff from 2009-2016.
“We always handled sexual assault cases professionally,” White said. “In fact, during my time in office, we actually had deputies that were permanently attached to the Northwest Missouri Cybercrimes Task Force, which focused on child predators, child pornography, things like that. And we had a very good record of dealing with sexual assault cases.”
Gena Ross, a Democrat running for U.S. Representative from the 6th District, said her top priority in Congress would be ensuring affordable, accessible health care for all the district’s residents. She is running against incumbent Republican Sam Graves, who did not attend.