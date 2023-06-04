OATS bus

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — OATS Transit’s Northwest Region Office has announced that it will stop accepting payments on its buses effective July 1.

According to a news release, the areas affected by this change include Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Sullivan and Worth counties.

