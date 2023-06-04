ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — OATS Transit’s Northwest Region Office has announced that it will stop accepting payments on its buses effective July 1.
According to a news release, the areas affected by this change include Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Sullivan and Worth counties.
Starting in July 2023, Northwest Region drivers will no longer handle payments from riders. Instead, riders may add funds to an account in advance, and fares will be withdrawn each time a rider rides.
Riders may call 888-875-6287 to add funds to their account, which requires a minimum of $10 each time. Riders may also send personal checks, money orders or cashier’s checks prior to riding the bus by mail to: OATS Transit, 1306 South 58th Street, St. Joseph MO 64507.
“This change is necessary to ensure faster loading times, the safety of our drivers and the convenience of our riders,” a news release noted. “Rider fares help us maintain current levels of service and directly impact the company’s operating budget.”
Schedules and fare information may be found online at oatstransit.org; click on the bus schedules tab, then the county. Area residents wanting to schedule rides should call the local office at 816-279-3131.
OATS, Inc. (dba OATS Transit) is a private, nonprofit corporation providing specialized transportation for rural residents of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities in 87 Missouri counties. For more information about OATS Transit, visit oatstransit.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/oatstransit.