MARYVILLE, Mo. — Property owners in the Mozingo Creek watershed are invited to an informational meeting to discuss opportunities to be part of a $1 million federal initiative to implement conservation practices designed to reduce sediment and nutrient runoff.
The funding comes from the Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watersheds Initiative, a Natural Resources Conservation Service program begun in 2009 with the goal of working with farmers and conservation partners to implement conservation practices that help trap sediment and reduce nutrient runoff to improve the overall health of the Mississippi River and the waters that flow from it. The MRBI is part of the NRCS’ larger Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).
Mozingo Creek in Nodaway County is one of four Missouri watersheds selected to be a part of the MRBI.
In an email, Colton Coffelt, district manager of the Nodaway Soil and Water Conservation District, said the Mozingo Creek watershed will have $1 million available spread over a four-year period for conservation practices that avoid, control and trap runoff, while maintaining agricultural productivity and improving wildlife habitats.
Those interested in implementing conservation practices should submit their completed application by Friday, Nov. 19 to be considered. Applications are evaluated and ranked based upon the number of resource concerns being addressed within the application. Once ranked, the highest priority applications are obligated funds for a contract.
An informational meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Mozingo Lake Conference Center. The meeting is open to the public. Coffelt encouraged landowners and operators with ground within the Mozingo Creek watershed to attend to learn about the current progress and future opportunities available. In addition to the MRBI, items on the meeting’s agenda include the soil and water conservation district’s cost share program, initiatives from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Geological Survey’s water monitoring program, a soil health demonstration and a rainfall simulator.
Applications for the MRBI are available online (use EQIP application form 1200), or at the NRCS office in Maryville at 502 W. South Hills Dr., Suite 101. Applications may also be emailed to applicants by contacting the NRCS office at 660-582-7423, ext. 3.