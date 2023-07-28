Shay Malone

Shay Malone began as Northwest Missouri State University's new assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion on July 5.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University has welcomed Shay Malone to the institution as its next assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion, a role charged with leading and coordinating the university’s efforts to create a diverse, inclusive and welcoming environment for all students, employees, alumni and community members.

Malone, who began in the role on July 5, has primary responsibility for the development and direction of outreach and awareness programs that promote diversity education for the campus community. She also will partner with academic and administrative departments to advance access, academic support and success for students and employees from marginalized backgrounds, enhance teaching and learning through diversity and inclusion, and assist with fostering an inclusive campus and community climate, according to a news release from the university.

