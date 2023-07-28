MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University has welcomed Shay Malone to the institution as its next assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion, a role charged with leading and coordinating the university’s efforts to create a diverse, inclusive and welcoming environment for all students, employees, alumni and community members.
Malone, who began in the role on July 5, has primary responsibility for the development and direction of outreach and awareness programs that promote diversity education for the campus community. She also will partner with academic and administrative departments to advance access, academic support and success for students and employees from marginalized backgrounds, enhance teaching and learning through diversity and inclusion, and assist with fostering an inclusive campus and community climate, according to a news release from the university.
“Northwest is thrilled to have Dr. Malone join our staff,” Northwest Provost Jamie Hooyman said in a statement. “She was hired because of her extensive knowledge, experience and talent, and her enthusiasm and passion for her work are a perfect fit for our university. Her leadership will be invaluable as we continue to move forward in our efforts to be diverse and inclusive. I look forward to working with her and watching her positive impact on our campus.”
Prior to joining Northwest, Malone was the director of the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs and a diversity officer for the student affairs and academic support units at the University of South Carolina. There, she oversaw recruitment and retention programs for marginalized students and successfully developed workshop curriculum related to diversity, equity and inclusion for employees. She also worked with units throughout the campus to create initiatives, policies and procedures to assist in a more welcoming and inclusive learning environment.
With more than 20 years of experience in higher education, Malone also served as assistant director of leadership development and intercultural affairs at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and she was a program coordinator for the multicultural center and international student affairs at Webster University in St. Louis.
She earned a Doctorate of Education in higher education administration from the University of Alabama. She earned a master’s degree in media communications with an emphasis in public relations and a bachelor’s degree in English with an emphasis in writing, both from Webster.
“I am incredibly excited to join the Northwest family and embark on this new chapter,” Malone said. “With my passion for diversity and inclusion and my commitment to collaboration and inclusivity, I am confident that together we can achieve remarkable things. I look forward to getting to know each and every person and working toward our shared goals of making Northwest and Maryville a welcoming community for all students, faculty, staff and community members.”
Northwest launched its Office of Diversity and Inclusion in spring 2016 with a desire to strengthen and align diversity and inclusion efforts with academic programs, allowing for enhancements to curriculum, policies and processes that impact underrepresented or marginalized students and employees, the news release stated. Northwest had provided diversity-focused programming in the decades prior, but diversity and inclusion was not previously embedded in the university’s organizational structure.
Malone succeeds Justin Mallett, who had served as Northwest’s assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion since 2019 and departed the university in May for a position at Northern Arizona University.