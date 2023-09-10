IMG_4756.jpg (copy)
In honor of the first responders killed in and as a result of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, Maryville Fire Department personnel climb 2,071 stairs during an event on Sept. 9, 2022, at Bearcat Stadium. Center, local volunteer firefighter Collin Sullivan, Maryville Fire Lt. Jace Pine and volunteer firefighter Cory Roberts make their way up steps carrying their gear in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in attacks.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University is honoring the firefighters, police officers and other emergency responders who heroically lost their lives on 9/11 by hosting its annual 9/11 Stair Climb.

The Northwest community is invited to participate in the 2,017- step challenge from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at Bearcat Stadium. Participants, who may register free of charge at the event and must sign a waiver upon arrival, have the option of climbing individually or dividing the steps among a group of two to five people.

