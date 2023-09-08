Sean Siebert

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University will host a lecture this month featuring a recognized creative thinker and entrepreneur who has inspired success in the fields of education, workforce development, entrepreneurship and economic development, the university said in a news release.

The lecture featuring Sean Siebert is sponsored by Northwest’s Office of Student Involvement and Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business and begins at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. It is free and open to the public.

