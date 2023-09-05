MARYVILLE, Mo. — Families of Northwest Missouri State University students have been invited for a weekend of entertainment and athletic activities as the university celebrates its annual Family Weekend Sept. 22-23.
“Family weekend is a time for students to bring their parents and friends — or anyone that is family to them — on campus,” Faith Thompson, Northwest’s student involvement coordinator, said in a statement. “It gives you a month to settle in, figure out the town, get your bearings and then bring the people who are special to you to show them what has made you fall in love with the campus.”
The weekend includes free, family-friendly entertainment and a football game against Lincoln University. Other activities include the Bearcat Zone tailgate and the halftime introduction of Northwest’s Family of the Year.
Additional details are provided below, and a complete schedule is available at nwmissouri.edu/getinvolved/familyweekend.
Entertainment
Peter Boie, a magician and entertainer, will perform “Magician for Non-Believers” at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. The performance is free and open to the public.
The annual 5K/Walk sponsored by Northwest Athletic Trainers, begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Lamkin Activity Center circle drive. Registration is $30 and can be completed at nwmissouri.edu/getinvolved/familyweekend/5k.htm.
Additionally, a pancake breakfast, sponsored by the Office of Student Involvement, features Chris Cakes from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion. Students and families can enjoy signature pancakes, sausages, coffee and orange drink. The pancake breakfast is free and open to the public.
Athletics
Kickoff for the Bearcat football game against Lincoln University is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Bearcat Stadium. For ticket information and other details about the game, visit bearcatsports.com.
The Bearcat Zone, Northwest’s tailgate area prior to all home football games, gets underway at 10:30 a.m. at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion and features family-friendly activities. Fans may bring their own food, or a tailgate meal is available for $12 for adults. For game day catering requests, contact Northwest Campus Dining at cater@nwmissouri.edu.
In addition to Saturday’s football game, the Bearcat soccer team competes at 3 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Bearcat Pitch in a match against Missouri Southern State University, and the Bearcat volleyball team takes on Newman University at 6 p.m. on Friday in Bearcat Arena.