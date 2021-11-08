MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University will hold activities in the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on Nov. 11 and display a new exhibit at the Veterans Commons in Valk Center to pay tribute to veterans, stated a news release.
From 7 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, individuals can participate in a variety of activities and displays in the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. There will be pushup and pullup contests, a ruck march, soldier attire, an opportunity to write letters of gratitude to military personnel, military vehicles, a water jug relay and more.
A press release stated “Pearl Harbor and Northwest,” the new Veterans Commons exhibit, recognizes the 80th anniversary of the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor and notes the reactions of Northwest and the Maryville community to the event. Koffi Lewis, a senior history major with a minor in public history and museum studies, designed the exhibit in collaboration with Jessica Vest, Northwest archivist, and Elyssa Ford, history professor.
The Veterans Commons was dedicated last year as a place to gather, study and network with Missouri GOLD personnel and students. The commons currently features an exhibit that highlights university activities during military conflicts and the military experiences of students, faculty and staff.
Thousands of service men and women have attended or worked for Northwest since its founding in 1905.
Northwest has been designated as a Military Friendly School for the 10th consecutive year, a news release noted. This designation recognizes the university’s commitment to ensuring the success of veterans, military service personnel and their family members on campus.
In partnership with multiple veteran organizations, the university regularly hosts a veteran service officer to assist with filing for VA benefits. Northwest also participates in federal and state programs to offer scholarships for military personnel and veterans.
Other memorials on campus, including a World War I Memorial Plaza, a Persian Gulf War Memorial, a Wall of Honor and a Navy V-5/V-12 Combat Information Center are permanent displays, which also honor veterans.