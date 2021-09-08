MARYVILLE, Mo. — To honor firefighters who sacrificed their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, Northwest Missouri State University will host its second annual 9/11 Stair Climb from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Bearcat Stadium.
Twenty years ago, militants hijacked four airplanes, crashing two into the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York City, one into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and one into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The attacks resulted in the deaths of 2,977 individuals, including 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers who attempted to evacuate the buildings and save injured people.
A press release stated the 2,071-step challenge seeks to honor those who sacrificed their lives on that day.
During the climb, there will be footage of 9/11 shown on the Bearcat Stadium video board and a flag display. The university’s Memorial Bell Tower will ring at 8:46, 9:03, 9:37, and 10:03 a.m. to mark the time of each plane crash.
Community members and Northwest faculty and staff can participate in the event as individuals or in groups. According to a press release, all participants will receive a 9/11 laptop sticker.
To pre-register for the event, visit bit.ly/911NWstairclimb. Only one registration form is required for teams.