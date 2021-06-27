MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University will hold a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 30, to celebrate the opening of its new Agricultural Learning Center.
The ceremony will be held at the R.T. Wright Farm, located north of the Northwest campus at 22893 U.S. Highway 71 in Maryville. The event will be open to the public.
According to a news release, Northwest’s Agricultural Learning Center is an $11.4 million dollar addition to the School of Agricultural Sciences, under the direction of Rod Barr.
More than $6.5 million has been raised for the center. Approximately 50 public and private donors have contributed the largest support.
They have joined the university’s “Homesteaders” society by providing a donation of at least $25,000. The university has contributed $2 million to the construction of the center. Northwest also received $2.5 million from the state of Missouri and an equipment grant award of $343,000.
The center is a 29,000-square-foot, multipurpose facility that houses kitchen, laboratory, classroom, office and exposition space.
There is also space for processing agricultural products and holding public and private functions, such as producer and agricultural industry meetings, workshops, shows and career development events.
Northwest intends for the facility to advance the agricultural curriculum by allowing for research and education on crop, soil and livestock resources.
The Northwest Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation responsible for developing and managing philanthropic resources, is governed by a 36-member volunteer board of directors and is staffed by members of Northwest’s Office of University Advancement.
The foundation launched the Forever Green campaign in 2014, with the goal of raising $45 million. Upon the completion of the campaign, the university will have received more than $54 million from donors.
“The grand opening of the Agricultural Learning Center is the perfect exclamation point as we conclude the Forever Green campaign,” Mitzi Marchant, vice president of university advancement and executive director of the Northwest Foundation, said in a news release. “The ALC has been a dream for many years, and to see it come to fruition is truly something to celebrate.”
The campaign has secured more than $13.1 million in scholarship support, surpassing its goal of $10.5 million.
“The opening of the Agricultural Learning Center and the successful completion of the Forever Green campaign are significant achievements in the history of Northwest,” said Bob Burrell, the president of the Northwest Foundation.
“Rod and his team, along with the generosity of so many donors who supported this project, will certainly be celebrated on this historic occasion,” Marchant stated.
There will be a short program and tours of the facility at the celebration.