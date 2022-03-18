MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority will host a week of activities to educate others about sexual assault and remember a student and sorority member killed nearly 27 years ago, a press release stated.
“The Karen Hawkins Memorial Week serves as a way to not only honor our sister, Karen Hawkins, but educate others on preventing sexual assault and domestic violence,” said Anna Hart, Sigma Sigma Sigma philanthropy chair and a freshman psychology major from Elkhorn, Nebraska. “Sexual assault is a serious problem that can completely alter one’s health, well-being and overall livelihood. It can truly affect any community or area, including our own town and school. Education is the first step to combatting sexual assault, which is provided in each event during Karen Hawkins Memorial Week.”
In April 1995, Hawkins, a Maryville native, Northwest student and Sigma Sigma Sigma member, was sexually assaulted and killed by a man she had known since high school.
The sorority has annually organized Karen Hawkins Memorial Week since her death.
Additionally, the Karen Hawkins Memorial Peace Pavilion at the northwest bank of Colden Pond is named in her honor.
The memorial week begins with a presentation by Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the presentation.
According to a news release, Strong was a detective for Hawkins’ case. He will provide attendees with tips to protect themselves from sexual assault.
“Even in the safest of towns, you have to be reminded that you can never let your guard down and think nothing like that can happen to you,” said Kristin Little, Northwest campus visit coordinator and friend of Hawkins. “It does, and it can happen at any time. Getting the word out is so very important.”
On Tuesday, March 22, the University Police Department will offer a self-defense class led by University Police Officer Kristina Martinez from 6 to 8 p.m. in the J.W. Jones Student Union Boardroom, a press release stated.
On Wednesday, March 23, Sigma Sigma Sigma’s Silent Walk will start at 7 p.m. at the Memorial Bell Tower and end at Colden Pond. The walk is organized annually to raise awareness of the effects of sexual assault while honoring Hawkins’ memory.
After the Silent Walk, Chessin’ for Karen will occur. Walking tacos will be served in the Student Union Ballroom. According to a press release, tickets may be purchased from March 14 through March 18 at the student union’s second floor information tables and on the night of the event for $5.
Additionally, Sigma Sigma Sigma has partnered with North Star Advocacy Center in Maryville on a donation drive to assist women and families in need.
Individuals may support the “Little Luxuries Drive” by placing items in a bin located in the Office of Student Involvement.
To view a list of needed items, visit northstarac.org/our-wish-list.
“North Star serves as a light for many families in Maryville who are undergoing many situations that we cannot fathom,” Hart said. “Our small acts of service or contributions will decrease the amount of work or stress on North Star.”
For more information about Karen Hawkins Memorial Week, contact Hart at s543807@nwmissouri.edu.