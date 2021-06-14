MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Association of American Colleges and Universities has selected Northwest Missouri State University as one of 78 higher education institutions throughout the country for participation in its Institute on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Centers, according to a university news release.
Organized by the AAC&U, the objective of the TRHT institute is to help colleges and universities start a process of addressing systemic barriers to equity and opportunities for underrepresented populations on their campuses and within their local community.
The virtual institute will take place June 22-25.
A team of five members from Northwest’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Wellness Service, the University Police Department and academic affairs will represent the university.
Justin Mallett, Northwest’s assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion, is leading the university’s team. Northwest is one of two Missouri institutions participating, joining Southeast Missouri State University.
“This is a great opportunity for our school,” Mallett said in a news release. “With our enhanced focus on issues of race, participation in the TRHT institute will give us the opportunity to provide diversity awareness training and healing workshops not only to our students but to internal and external stakeholders as well.
“We are very grateful to be one of two schools in Missouri to be selected for this great opportunity. This will further strengthen the work we have done to address issues of race on campus and within the local community.”
More information on Northwest’s work to enhance diversity and inclusion on its campus and in surrounding communities is available at nwmissouri.edu/aboutus/DIAdvisory.