Joe Bell and his wife, Judy, were recognized during the Homecoming football game last fall. Joe graduated from the University in 1963 as its first African American to complete a degree. In honor of his legacy, The Black Alumni and Friends Chapter of the Northwest Alumni Association recently established the Joe Bell Black Alumni and Friends Scholarship. 

 TODD WEDDLE/NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University Alumni Association’s Black Alumni and Friends chapter recently established the Joe Bell Black Alumni and Friends Scholarship in honor of Joe Bell, the first African American graduate of Northwest.

“We felt it necessary to honor the contribution and legacy Mr. Joe Bell has had not only to Black and brown students on campus but to the Northwest community at large,” Abdul Kaba Abdullah, the president of the Black Alumni and Friends Chapter and a 2002 Northwest graduate, said in a news release. “This scholarship connects past students to future students and will serve as a reminder of the many sacrifices and debts paid by Mr. Bell to allow African American students access to higher education on the campus of Northwest Missouri State.”

