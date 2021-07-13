MARYVILLE, Mo. —The Northwest Regional Professional Development Center at Northwest Missouri State University recently announced area teachers Colin Pettegrew and Todd Shifflett as its Missouri Regional Teachers of the Year.
The Northwest RPDC provides professional development activities for K-12 educators in more than 60 school districts in 15 counties across northwest Missouri.
Pettegrew is a middle school mathematics teacher in the St. Joseph School District. Pettegrow is also a 2011 and 2017 alumnus of Northwest.
Shifflett is a high school business and information technology teacher in the King City R-I School District. Shifflett is also a 2012 and 2020 alumnus of Northwest.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) sponsors the Regional Teacher of the Year award. A news release stated DESE’s goals are to develop, prepare, and support quality educators.
The Teacher of the Year award is part of the Missouri Teacher of the Year program. According to a press release, this program seeks to recognize teachers’ efforts toward providing a quality education to their students.
Pettegrew and Shifflett are eligible to compete for the 2021-2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year.
A selection committee — made up of business leaders, education organization leaders and teachers — will interview each finalist this fall. Following this interview, the committee will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year.
In October, the winner and the finalists will be recognized at a banquet in Jefferson City, Missouri.
The winner of the Missouri Teacher of the Year will be the state’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year competition.