MARYVILLE, Mo. — A former chair of the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents told current board members they should resign if they do not publicly outline a clear plan for the future, and a current regent indicated the board has no new direction in mind — just a different leader to get there.
In a regular board meeting on Wednesday, the first held in-person since President John Jasinski announced on April 1 that the regents had decided not to offer him a contract for 2022-2023, former Board of Regents Chair Dr. Pat Harr was the first of several speakers during an open comment period who demanded an explanation from the board about the decision and pleaded with the regents to provide some assurance to anxious and angry alumni that they have a vision for the institution’s future.
In his statement, Harr, who served on the board for six years until 2019, said the campaign to oust Jasinski was driven by “petty, personal” and “political” interests, starting with Regent Jason Klindt, who joined the board in 2018.
“I know from virtually day one, Jason spoke about a contract — your statement was, ‘He’s been here 10 years, that’s long enough, he’s gotta go,’” Harr said. “… Where do we go from there? … Because you never explained where that came from. And over the past three years, there’s been a dramatic shift on the board as far as what to do with Dr. J’s contract, because you’ve repeatedly said in public that it had nothing to do with performance. His evaluations were good, where the university was going was good, but never, ever have you really come forth with the reasoning behind, ‘he’s gotta go.’”
Further, Harr asked the board to explain what it sees as Northwest’s future, if the path Jasinski was bringing the institution down wasn’t a desirable one.
“So until that void is closed by you on the board, this feeling of no confidence is not gonna go away,” Harr said. “And that’s a very poor environment to do your work. If everything you do becomes questioned because — is it petty? Personal? Political? We’re not gonna get anywhere, because that’s what it appears has been the major focus for the decision you arrived at, the five of you who voted consistently over the past three years. …
“And if there’s not some way that you can cross that bridge, I think … the only thing that would help is if you all resigned and we just start over with a new board that isn’t petty, personal or political.”
The crowd at the unusually well-attended meeting loudly applauded the suggestion.
After the meeting, Klindt told The Forum he disagreed with Harr’s version of events, and pointed out that he voted to offer Jasinski a contract in 2020.
“My agenda is to do the right thing for Northwest Missouri State University,” Klindt said. “That’s how I make every decision.”
Fellow board member Debbie Roach, who had previously released a statement accusing her colleagues of carrying out personal or political agendas in dropping Jasinski, also asked during the open comment period that the board give her answers to similar questions. Moore said he would do so, but not in open session.
Moore did say the board will provide a list of qualifications it would like to see in a new president, one of several small moves he has pledged to make after calls for more transparency in board decision-making. The board will also begin posting all meeting agendas on its section of the university’s website and meeting minutes after they have been approved — though minutes are rarely approved less than a month after the meeting in question and sometimes longer.
Klindt told The Forum the qualifications list would be a good indicator of where the board sees the university going in the future, but cautioned that the split with Jasinski wasn’t primarily about the university’s direction in the first place — just the man leading it.
“I don’t know that I think the direction of the university’s gonna change, but I do think that we’re obviously changing personnel,” Klindt said. “But we’ll talk about what we’re looking for with a leader as we kind of … start laying out that criteria.”
That process will likely start close to the start of the fall semester in August, he said.
“So as we go through these next meetings, I think you’ll see us talk at some length and then solicit from others — this isn’t us, we’ll solicit from others as well — what they’re looking for in a president and that sort of thing,” Klindt said.
Moore has previously said a range of university stakeholders will be involved in the presidential search process, including representatives from the Northwest Foundation and current students.
Jasinski says goodbye
Earlier in the meeting, outgoing president Jasinski, whose contract expires in June, used a poignant slideshow to say goodbye to the institution he’s led since 2009 and previously was a part of as a professor and administrator for 15 years.
Jasinski also indirectly addressed his personal politics, which Regent Roach and others have theorized could be one of the factors behind some board members’ votes to not offer him a contract.
But if the motivations are political, they do not break down along traditional party lines: Roach, the lone Democrat on the board, and Roxanna Swaney, a Republican, were the only two board members who voted to offer Jasinski a contract, while former board chairs Harr, a Republican, and Marilou Joyner, a Democrat, have indicated publicly that failing to retain Jasinski was a mistake.
State and federal campaign contribution records show that since 1998, Jasinski and his wife, Denise, have donated about $1,500 distributed among both Democratic and Republican political campaigns, with the vast majority of the relatively small amounts going to Republican campaigns.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Jasinski said his “politics are very clear.”
“It’s been focusing on student success — every student, every day — and being a Bearcat: learning, connecting, caring, practicing civility and showing pride,” he said, quoting the university’s student success mantra and its definitions for what it means to be a Bearcat. “That’s what (Denise and I have) been all about. That’s what we’ll do when we’ve walked out the door. And we’re so very proud and thankful and blessed.”
Jasinski said he’s heard from alumni across the political spectrum over the past month.
“Frankly, it’s been inspiring for me because it shows that Bearcats are Bearcats and that we uplift each other no matter who we are or what we’re all about because we focus on student success — every student, every day.”
Jasinski thanked everyone at the university and in attendance for the success the university has found during his 12 years as president.
“And what I would tell each of you is that it has been a blessing,” he said. “We’re lucky, and hopefully we’ve served you the way we should.”
After a standing ovation from the crowd at the meeting, Jasinski sat down in the audience, apart from the Board of Regents.