Northwest logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents last week selected a Houston-based search firm to assist the institution with recruiting its next president.

The regents will partner on the search process with Anthem Executive, which is ranked among the top higher education search firms in the U.S. by Hunt Scanlon, an authority on search firms, the university said in a news release.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags