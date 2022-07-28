MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents last week selected a Houston-based search firm to assist the institution with recruiting its next president.
The regents will partner on the search process with Anthem Executive, which is ranked among the top higher education search firms in the U.S. by Hunt Scanlon, an authority on search firms, the university said in a news release.
Last week’s vote occurred during a special session involving all of the board’s seven current members. An ad hoc selection committee comprised of regents John Moore, Roxanna Swaney, Jason Klindt and Mel Tjeerdsma had been working since June 24 to evaluate and interview potential search firms that responded to Northwest’s request for proposals.
The regents also elected Moore, who serves as Board of Regents chair, to head the presidential search committee.
“Our committee went through a very comprehensive process in selecting the search firm,” Moore said. “While we were impressed by several firms, Anthem Executive stood out for their experience, their processes for obtaining stakeholder input to develop the candidate profile, their methods of sourcing and reviewing candidates prior to submitting them to the search committee and their search success rate.
During the search process, Anthem Executive will gather input from the campus search committee and other key stakeholders to build a profile of the university’s ideal candidate, finalize a comprehensive search strategy, conduct a thorough market analysis, identify viable contenders for the role and place regional and national advertising to attract a diverse candidate pool. It will then screen candidates and arrange interviews and campus visits in addition to helping onboard the successful candidate.
The next president will succeed John Jasinski, who departed the university on June 30 after 13 years in the role. Clarence Green is leading the institution until the next president in place.