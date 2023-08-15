Northwest logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents during its regular August session on Aug. 3 heard a series of reports outlining institutional goals and ideas as the university embarks on its 2023-2024 academic year.

In his own report to the board, Northwest President Lance Tatum, who began June 1 at the university, reflected on his first 64 days of leading Northwest and the connections he has established within the community and region.

0
0
0
0
0