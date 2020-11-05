MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University celebrated the opening of its esports room in the J.W. Jones Student Union Monday.
The room, cut from a portion of the Tower View Room on the second floor of the Student Union, now serves as the home of the Northwest Esports Club and is outfitted with gaming centers and furnishings with a backlit sign illuminating a Bearcat paw. It took root two years ago when students approached university administrators with a vision to bring competitive to video gaming to Northwest.
“We pride ourselves on helping thousands of students get connected as Bearcats, and I am extremely impressed and thrilled to be able to be here for the ribbon-cutting because this is a new way for students to get engaged and be connected and continue their journey,” said Matt Baker, vice president of student affairs, in a press release.
After conversations with Baker and others in 2018, Paul Bennett, the coordinator of leadership and development in Northwest’s Office of Residential Life, began recruiting students to form an esports club. That fall, the Fighting Games Club — a precursor to the Northwest Esports Club — organized, and a charity gaming event raised about $1,500 for Northwest’s Pay it Forward Fund. Then, on March 21, 2019, Student Senate accepted the Northwest Esports Club as an officially recognized student organization.
During the 2019-20 academic year, the club competed in tournaments in Iowa and at Ohio State University, and a second charity gaming event raised about $2,200 for the Pay It Forward Fund.
Today, more than 100 students compete in intramural gaming with the Northwest Esports Club. Bennett and Jordan Mehl, Northwest’s coordinator of club sports, are teaching an esports course this fall — similar to other activity courses like racquetball and badminton — and the third annual charity gaming event is planned for Nov. 16.
“It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come in two years from the emails and conversations to a full-fledged facility with teams competing against other colleges,” Bennett, who serves as the club’s adviser, said. “I cannot be more thankful for the amount of support and productivity surrounding esports as an institution.”
During his remarks at Monday’s opening, Baker cited the Esports Club’s success as an example of Northwest’s emphasis on engagement and offering opportunities for students to connect. While the university offers more than 150 student organizations, research shows students are more likely to succeed in college and complete their degrees when they are involved in campus programs and activites.
Further, the university said that a recent report noted paid esports jobs grew 111 percent last year.
“This is really about a global industry, a global business; it’s something that we can’t just say is for adolescent play,” said Northwest President John Jasinski in a statement. “We know that esports will offer teaming opportunities. Employers tell us, ‘We need people to be parts of teams.’ We need them to be marketable and career-ready.”
While it competes against teams representing a variety of schools, large and small, the Northwest Esports Club’s League of Legends team has a record of 11-7 this fall. Its Rocket League tam is 2-3 as it embarks on a playoff series.
The club is open to all Northwest students, from beginning gamers to advanced players.