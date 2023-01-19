MARYVILLE, Mo. — Members of Northwest Missouri State University’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion provided an update for community members on Martin Luther King Jr. Day regarding the department’s past semester of progress.
Justin Mallett, assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion, opened his address with the importance of creating transparency over the academic progress, programming and partnerships within and outside of the department.
“We want all of our (groups) to know things that are going on so you can carry that back to your area or into the community to inform them as well,” he said.
When discussing diversity and inclusion, Mallett said the focus is often on what isn’t working and what’s missing. For this update, the ODI has shifted their mindset to focus on programs and actions that are working and on how the office can enhance them in the future to create a more inclusive community and increase success.
Mallett highlighted the academic progress of the 986 underrepresented students during the fall semester. Of those students, 86 percent were in good academic standing coming into the spring semester with an average GPA of 2.74.
However, the diversity and inclusion office, “still has work to do” with freshman students as their average GPA was 1.79. The GPAs of all other classes continue to grow.
“From the academics point of view, we have to continue to focus on closing our equity gaps and the recent success of our students have shown progress in closing equity gaps,” Mallett said during an address in the Student Union Boardroom. “We’re starting the progress of enhancing our graduation rates of our domestic, underrepresented students.”
He also discussed the various programs within the department, including events for heritage months and the Jump Start Program. Heritage months celebrate different heritages through activities that now include one interactive event, one movie night and one speaker.
The inaugural Jump Start Program brought in nine students before classes started to help get them acclimated to campus and establish a sense of belonging, according to the department’s website.
“I’ve made my closest friends through Jump Start and before the school year even started, I felt like I was wanted here and welcomed here,” said Amara Peterson, a Jump Start member. “It just made the transition from high school to college more comfortable for me.”
This program introduces students to campus resources, including student involvement, financial aid and wellness. It also detailed what was expected of students in class with the help of underrepresented facility members’ input, and emphasized activities and resources in the Maryville community.
“We really wanted them to know, ‘Hey, if you’re looking for Target, you ain’t gonna find Target, but you can go to Walmart,’” Mallett said.
Each Jump Start student was given an $800 scholarship and met with a coordinator from the Office of Diversity and Inclusion every other week, which will continue in the spring. Mallett said he feels they have “cracked the foundation on something” and that the diversity and inclusion office just needs to further enhance the program in years to come.
Other programs with high attendance included speaker Robert DeAngelo and one of the Native American heritage events, which had more than 100 people participate. The ODI also initiated its first group of the Social Justice Institute with two cohorts of 14 employees who met once a month and attended at least one ODI event.
The Justice Equity Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) co-curricular program was created with three levels of achievement for students to reach: cultural competency, attending ODI events and an actual experience such as an internship or studying abroad. According to Mallett, members of Student Senate, all Panhellenic organizations and the Student Activities Council have completed level one of JEDI.
One of the most popular events that has continued is the barbershop that brings in people from campus, the local community and even Iowa. Last semester, the ODI was able to subsidize payment for haircuts three times and is looking to be able to pay for more in the future.
Partners that have continued trainings with ODI include Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and the Northwest Student Senate, Mallett said he is in contact with the Maryville R-II School District for a future partnership.
“We already have a great partnership with Mosaic Life Care to include diversity and inclusion training to hospital staff in Maryville, St. Joe and Trenton,” Mallett said. “We’ve offered in-person workshops and Zoom sessions to Mosaic employees.”
Mallett closed his speech by highlighting the opportunities and programming ODI has offered to area businesses and individuals in the Northwest and Maryville communities to make both more inclusive and welcoming.
“As it relates to inclusive excellence, as I’ve mentioned before, our entire campus has shown up and shown out, but we can’t get complacent on this,” he stressed. “So in the words of (interim Northwest President) Dr. (Clarence) Green, in order to continue this journey, we work better when we work together.”
Ella Grace is a West Nodaway junior who job shadowed at The Forum.